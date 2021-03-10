INDOT announces two railroad repair projects

The Indiana State Department of Transportation announced two railroad repair projects this week.

The first project is scheduled for State Road 57 in Washington.

CSX crews will begin replacing the railroad crossing in Washington between Railroad Street and East South Street on Tuesday, March 16th.

This closure was previously scheduled for March 1st.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. All thru traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 50, I-69, and State Road 58.

The second project is for State Road 550 in Wheatland.

CSX crews will begin replacing the railroad crossing in Wheatland between North Railroad Street West and Louisville Street on Thursday, March 18th.

This project was previously scheduled for March 8th.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. All thru traffic should use the detour following U.S. 50, U.S. 41, and State Road 67.

Each project is expected to take about four days to complete, depending on weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.