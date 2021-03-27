INDOT to host virtual career fair

If you’re ‘driven’ about finding a job, then this event may be for you.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual career fair from 12 pm to 1 pm ET on Thursday, April 1st.

INDOT is recruiting applicants for open full-time and seasonal positions in highway maintenance, fleet services, construction engineering, and construction project inspections.

Recruiters from INDOT will be ready to answer questions and give information about the benefits of joining the State of Indiana team.

INDOT offers $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates.

To attend the event: Click here. Advanced registration is not required.

Summer seasonal positions from April to October and have a starting pay of $16 per hour.

Candidates should have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license.

A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.

If you have any questions, send an email to careers@indot.in.gov.