INDOT Unveils “Hoosier Hoops Highway” for NCAA Tournament

The Indiana State Department of Transportation began unveiling its “Hoosier Hoops Highway” signs this week.

Games will be played throughout Indiana in basketball arenas in Indianapolis, Evansville, West Lafayette, and Bloomington.

INDOT is placing temporary signs on highways leading to host cities to commemorate the historic month and help guide fans and teams.

Signs will be visible along major routes serving tournaments, such as I-65, I-70, I-465, and I-69 during the month of March.

