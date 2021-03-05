Jasper High School Lets Out Early Due to Water Main Break

Posted By: Zach Reuber March 5, 2021

Jasper High School has been let out early.

This is due to a water main break at the school.

This will be an e-learning day as teachers will hold office hours between 1:00pm and 3:00pm today.

This will only affect Jasper High School Students.

