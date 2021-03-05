Jasper High School Lets Out Early Due to Water Main Break

Jasper High School has been let out early.
This is due to a water main break at the school.
This will be an e-learning day as teachers will hold office hours between 1:00pm and 3:00pm today.
This will only affect Jasper High School Students.
