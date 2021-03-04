Jasper Man Arrested After Attempting To Break Into Apartments

A Jasper man was arrested after trying to break into apartments.

Early Thursday morning, Jasper Police got a call about a man who was trying to enter an apartment that wasn’t his at Sunset Apartments.

Police were told that the man was trying to break into a second apartment.

When officers arrived, they saw that the suspect, 37-year-old Luis Santos was intoxicated.

Santos was taken to Memorial Hospital for medical clearance and was booked into Dubois County Security Center.

Santos was charged with a Level 6 Felony count of Attempted Residential Entry, a Class B Misdemeanor count of Public Intoxication, and a Class B Misdemeanor Count of Criminal Mischief.