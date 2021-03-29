Driving drunk landed a Jasper man in jail over the weekend.
Police responded to a rollover accident at the South Newton and Hochgesang intersection early Saturday morning.
When officers arrived, they found the driver, 30-year-old Jonathon Martinez Quintanilla, trapped inside his vehicle.
He was rescued and taken to Memorial Hospital for internal injuries.
While at the hospital, Quintanilla was given a chemical test, which revealed he had a BAC of .22.
He was charged with OWI over .15 and operating while never receiving a license.
Be the first to comment on "Jasper man arrested after driving drunk"