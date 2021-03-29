Jasper man arrested after driving drunk

Driving drunk landed a Jasper man in jail over the weekend.

Police responded to a rollover accident at the South Newton and Hochgesang intersection early Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found the driver, 30-year-old Jonathon Martinez Quintanilla, trapped inside his vehicle.

He was rescued and taken to Memorial Hospital for internal injuries.

While at the hospital, Quintanilla was given a chemical test, which revealed he had a BAC of .22.

He was charged with OWI over .15 and operating while never receiving a license.