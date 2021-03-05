Jasper Man Arrested After Fleeing From State Trooper

A Jasper man was put behind bars this week after attempting to flee from a state trooper.

On Wednesday, Police attempted to pull over 22-year-old Braden Halcomb on Highway 145 in French Lick for speeding.

Halcomb refused to stop and continued south on Highway 145 before turning east into a private drive.

Halcomb was taken into custody without further incident and found to be intoxicated and in possession of marijuana.

Halcomb was booked into the Orange County Jail on felony counts of resisting law enforcement where the person uses a vehicle to commit the offense, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a controlled substance, and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.