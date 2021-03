If you drive thru Jasper to get to work, you’ll need to find a new route next week.

The Street Department is closing a portion of East 26th Street, just east of Newton Street, at 8 am on Monday, March 29th, for storm sewer replacement.

The street is expected to be back open by the end of the day.

Motorists will need to avoid the area by using 30th Street and Brosmer Street.