Jasper To Conduct Hydrant Flushing Come April

Jasper residents will need to be extra careful when doing laundry next month.

Water Department employees will start their spring hydrant flushing and maintenance program on Monday, April 5th.

Flushing hours are from 8am to 3pm, Monday through Friday.

This will last for the next several weeks until all city hydrants have been flushed.

Water will be safe to drink during this time.

Customers are also asked to be cautious when doing laundry during this process because clothes could become discolored.

If you experience any cloudy or discolored water, rub the cold water tap until it clears.

For more information, call the Jasper Municipal water Department at (812)-482-5252.