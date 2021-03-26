71-year-old John H. Staggs, of Huntingburg, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at his residence.

He was born May 28, 1949, in Buddha, Indiana, to Harvey and Esther (Jones) Staggs. John worked as a mortician at IUPUI and at Wallace Construction laying asphalt, and was a member of the ASPCA. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-daughter, Danalin Kershaw.

He is survived by his daughter, Bradi-Jo (Clarence) Petry of Birdseye; two sons, Johnny Staggs and Jeffery Staggs both of Bedford; one step-daughter, Diana Bolin of Birdseye; four siblings, Bob Staggs of Heltonville, Joyce Blubaugh of Ohio, Nadra Sauders of Bloomington, and Steve Staggs of Bloomington; two former wives, Laurie Gaiser Cooper of Bedford and Linda Staggs of Huntingburg; and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for John Staggs will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with visitation from 1:00-3:00 p.m., the day of the service.