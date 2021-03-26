82-year-old Joyce Ann (Aders) Murphy, of Saint Meinrad passed away Monday March 22, 2021 at her home. Joyce was born April 20, 1938 in Bristow,Indiana to Lee and Ollie (Holman) Aders. She was united in marriage to Marion Lee Murphy on October 24, 1970 in Las Vegas, NV. Marion preceded her in death on April 19, 2017.

Joyce was a member of Saint Meinrad Parish. She was a homemaker, an avid golfer, and enjoyed playing cards.

Surviving are two sons, LeRoy (Michelle) Wickham of Colorado Springs, CO. and Kent Wickham of Chadron, NE. Two daughters, Victoria (Phil) Zambrotto and Christine (Chester) Scott both of Las Vegas, NV. Eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Two brothers, Gerald (Martha) Aders of Saint Marks, Perry County. And Maurice (Barbara) Aders of Jasper. Four sisters, Eleanor Lasher of Evansville, Ruth Werne of Saint Meinrad, Judy (Don) Dial of Indianapolis, and Ida Kelly of Huntingburg. Joyce was preceded in death by a son, Shane Wickham, Five brothers, Murl, Russell, Joe, Bernard, and Kenneth Aders.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM central on Monday March 29 in Saint Meinrad Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM central until 10:00 AM central.