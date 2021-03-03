Kimball Electronics sponsors nature photography contest

Although Earth Day is still a month away, one local business has decided to celebrate it early.
Kimball Electronics is sponsoring a nature-themed photography contest to benefit various non-profits.
The contest is open to the public. Original photos can be submitted throughout the month. Winners will be announced during a Zoom event on Earth Day, which is Thursday, April 22nd.
A link for submission guidelines is posted on the Kimball Electronics Facebook page.
Each of the five categories will have a first, second, and third-place winner, and honorable mentions.
Kimball Electronics Gives will donate 25% of the money raised in each category to the respective category’s first-place winner’s local charity of choice.
Finalists’ nature photos will also be shared on the company’s social media platforms.
75% of the proceeds will go to non-profit charities selected for grants during Kimball Electronics Gives’ 2021 Fall Granting Event.
Since 2018, Kimball Electronics Gives, a group of employee volunteers, has granted $22,500 to various community charities.
