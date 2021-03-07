Lilan I. Block, age 93, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, peacefully at home.

Lilan was born in Portersville, Indiana, on January 24, 1928, to Andrew and Edith Mae (Bauer) Kieffner. She married Cyril J. Block on October 18, 1947. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2006.

She was a 1946 graduate of Dubois High School.

She was a homemaker and member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper, the V.F.W. Auxiliary, and the Disabled Veterans Auxiliary.

Lilan was known to have the biggest heart. She surrounded herself with all her loved ones. She took an active role in each of her grandchildren and great-grandsons’ lives and cherished them greatly. She was an avid bowler until the age of 70. She enjoyed sitting outside on her porch and listening to the birds while enjoying the weather. She always looked forward to the warmer months to have her landscape bed full of flowers. Her caregivers were also very special to her.

Surviving are two daughters, Yvonne (Kevin) Mullen and Michelle (Rick) Lamkin, and one son Keith Block, all of Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, Kristi (Doug) Meiring, Shelby Mullen, and Tanner Lamkin, two great-grandsons, Xavier and Grant Meiring, and one brother, Raymond (Dolores) Kieffner, of Georgia.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one daughter, Margaret “Suzie” Block, and two brothers, Leo and Richard Kieffner.

A funeral service for Lilan I. Block will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor Adam Ruschau will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the church on Thursday. The family asks to limit this to family and close friends. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or to the Dubois County Humane Society

