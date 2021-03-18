Lincoln Amphitheatre to kick off spring season with Bon Jovi tribute band

The Lincoln Amphitheatre is kicking off its Spring season early with an acoustic tribute.

Two members of the internationally-touring Bon Jovi tribute band, Slippery When Wet, is making a stop in Lincoln City on Saturday, May 1st.

Doors will open at 5 pm and the performance will begin at 6 pm. All times mentioned are central.

Tickets are limited to less than 25% of seating capacity to ensure social distancing can be maintained and can be purchased at LincolnAmphitheatre.com.

On-site hand sanitizer is provided courtesy of Monkey Hollow Winery & Distillery and all CDC rules and recommendations will be abided by. Per the Governor’s executive order, the use of face masks and face coverings will be required to enter the facility and when moving about the mezzanine area to concessions, restrooms, etc. Once in the seating area and social distance is in place, face coverings can be removed if the patron is comfortable doing so. While it is encouraged that all patrons bring their own face covering, masks will be available to purchase onsite.