Local Officials Working To Remove Invasive Species from Area

Local Soil & Water Conservation Districts are raising awareness regarding invasive plant species.

Five billboards in the Dubois, Martin, and Daviess County areas will be used to tell people not to plant things like Burning Bush or Callery Pear and encourage homeowners to replace their invasive landscaping with native alternatives, such as Ninebark, Chokeberry, Redbud, and Serviceberry.

Removing and controlling these invasives in landscapes and woods will help to limit their spread and support healthy forests. Small individual plants can be pulled out, but may re-root from stems or roots if left lying on the ground. Cutting plants will result in resprouts from the stump unless herbicide is also applied.

For more information on Burning Bush and Callery Pear, including handouts with information on controlling them, visit www.isacdc.org.Or follow the Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County or the Daviess-Martin CISMA on Facebook.