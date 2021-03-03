Local Police Officers Receive DRE Awards

Some local police officers were recognized for impaired driving enforcement.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute recognized 23 law enforcement officers as part of the annual Indiana Drug Recognition Expert Awards Program. A drug recognition expert, or DRE, is a police officer who has received specialized training to help identify drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

In total, ICJI presented 18 longevity awards for years of service, two leadership awards for going above and beyond and two emeritus awards for contributions made in retirement.

In Orange County, Indiana State Trooper Noah Ewing received the Officer David Moore DRE Officer of the Year Award.

In Spencer County, Rockport Police Department Officer Jason Overfield received the Longevity Award for 15 Years.

Visit www.cji.in.gov to learn more about the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.