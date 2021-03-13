Local school gyms nominated for ‘Best High School Gym’ in Indiana

Several local high school gyms are in the running to be named the “Best High School Gym” in Indiana.

Visit Indiana, a tourism site, has posted a poll asking for Hoosiers to vote for their favorite high school gym.

The following local gyms and arenas are nominees:

Jasper High School Gymnasium

Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium- Southridge High School

Bryan Taylor Arena- Tell City High School

Jack Butcher Sports Arena- Loogootee High School

Springs Valley High School Gymnasium

The Hatchet House- Washington High School

Barr Reeve High School Gym

The Birdcage- Washington Catholic High School

Paoli Gymnasium- Paoli Community High School

Voting runs through April 1st and each person can vote once a day with their email address. There is a leader board showing the Top 25, which will be updated periodically. Winners will be announced before the NCAA Championship. The Top Ten are considered winners, with 1st Place getting all the bragging rights.

To cast your vote, head to visitindiana.com/blog/index.php/2021/03/07/high-school-gyms-basketball-best-of-indiana/