Longstanding farm families presented Hoosier Homestead Awards

Local family farms are getting recognized by the state for their historical roots.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Bruce Kettler, presented 51 Hoosier Homestead Awards to families on Friday.

The following family farms were recognized:

-The Jochem Family Farm in Dubois County received the Centennial and Sesquicentennial Awards

-The Evans Family Farm in Lawrence County received the Centennial Award

-The Beasley Family Farm and the Turpin Family Farm, both in Martin County, each received the Centennial Award

-The Hall Family Farm in Orange County received the Bicentennial Award

The awards recognize family farms that have made significant contributions to Indiana Agriculture.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.

Families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

Since the program’s inception in 1976, more than 5,800 families have received the award.