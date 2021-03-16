Loogootee Man Arrested When Meth Found at Traffic Stop

A Loogootee man wanted on two warrants last week is facing additional drug charges.
28-year-old Lucas Cunningham was arrested during a traffic stop on two felony warrants out of Daviess County last Monday.
A K-9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Police search the vehicle and found paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
Cunningham was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, and misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia and marijuana.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
