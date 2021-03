Loogootee residents are no longer a boil order.

The City of Loogootee Water Works Department issued an order on March 22nd due to a water main break.

The break has been repaired and the order has been lifted.

Bacteriological samples were collected from the site and results show that it is no longer necessary to boil water.

If you have any questions, call the Water Utility Office at (812)-295-2497.