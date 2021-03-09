Louisville Man Arrested After 19 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Vehicle

A Louisville man is behind bars after a traffic stop in Gibson County.

22-year-old Christopher Campos was pulled over on I-64 for following too closely on Monday afternoon.

After smelling marijuana, Gibson County Sheriff Deputies searched the vehicle and found over 19 pounds of marijuana.

Campos admitted that the marijuana was his and intended to sell it.

Two children were also in the vehicle at the time, and one of them was not wearing a seatbelt. Child Protective Services has been notified.

Campos was booked into the Gibson County Jail on a $2,500 bond and charged with a felony count of dealing in marijuana over 10 pounds.