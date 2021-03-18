67-year-old M. Allen Brooner of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper.

Allen was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on June 7, 1953, to Marcus and Rosemary (Watson) Brooner. He was proud of his childhood upbringing in Dale, IN.

Allen served in the United States Navy from 1971-1975 where he was a hospital corpsman.

Allen was a proud graduate of Indiana University where he received his BS in physical therapy.

He later went on to receive his MBA from the University of Indianapolis.

He spent forty years practicing physical therapy. Twenty-four of those years were at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

Allen was an avid runner who enjoyed participating in road races such as the Strassenfest Wetlauf. He enjoyed traveling, music, wine festivals, watching IU basketball, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife of thirty-five years; Kathi Brooner, Jasper, IN, two daughters; Lesley Brooner, Fishers, IN and Kara (Thomas) Martchek, San Diego, CA and two sisters; Judy Lindsey, Patricia (Bob) Faunce.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Marcus and Rosemary Brooner.

A memorial service for M. Allen Brooner will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Becher Kluesner Funeral Home North Chapel in Jasper. Pastor Dan Sinkhorn will officiate. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military rites.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the noon service time at the funeral home on Friday, March 26.

Masks and social distancing will be required for the funeral service and visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lange Fuhs Cancer Center and Heart to Heart Hospice.