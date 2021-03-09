57-year-old Mark Scott Denu, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at home.

Mark was born in on March 8, 1964, to Ronald and Norma (Kluemper) Denu.

He previously worked at Grief in Ferdinand, Indiana.

He was a member of the Jasper Outdoor Recreation, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Surviving are one daughter, Juel Denu and one son Kolton Denu, both of Jasper, IN, one sister, Debra (Ronnie) Goeppner, Jasper, IN, companion, Cynthia Denu, Jasper, IN, one niece, Denise (Ryan) Brinksneader, Jasper, IN, two great nieces, Halie and Lexi Brinksneader, and one great nephew, Trey Brinksneader, all of Jasper, IN.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A private burial will be held at Enlow Cemetery in Jasper at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.