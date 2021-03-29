84-year-old Mary Lee Meyer, of Mariah Hill passed away on Saturday March 27, 2021 at Memorial Hospital & Health Care Center in Jasper. Mary Lee was born on January 10, 1937 in Ferdinand, IN. to Anthony and Frieda (Boeglin) Olinger. She was united in marriage to Earl “Joe” Meyer on February 5, 1966 in Saint Ferdinand Church. Joe preceded her in death on February 13, 2002.

Mary Lee was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Mary Help Of Christians Church and its ladies sodality. She enjoyed playing cards and was an avid quilter. She was a retired cosmetologist and homemaker.

Surviving are one daughter, Maria L. (Zach) Malone of Princeton, and one son, Max J. Meyer of Mariah Hill. Two grandchildren, Alex (Brooke) Sander and Brook Sander. Three step-grandchildren, Kyle (Emily) Cross, Jade Malone, and John-Allan Malone. One great-grandchild and one step-great grandchild. Two brothers, Robert “Andy” (Nancy) Olinger of Ferdinand, and Jerome Olinger of Huntingburg. One sister, Norma (Del) Steinhart of Jasper. Mary Lee was preceded in death by a brother, James “Bouncer” Olinger and a sister, Barbara Herbig.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday March 31, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST in Mary Help Of Christians Church, Mariah Hill. Graveside services will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 CST until 11:00 CST on Wednesday. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.