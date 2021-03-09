Masterbrand Cabinets hiring in Jasper and Ferdinand

A hiring event is coming to Dubois County this week.

Master Brand Cabinets Inc. is hiring for 80 production associate positions at their Ferdinand and Jasper facilities.

The positions are full-time and have a starting wage of $14.57.

The hiring event takes place on Thursday, March 11th, from 6 to 8 pm EDT at 624 West 3rd Street in Ferdinand.

Candidates can apply for night shift production positions at the Ferdinand facility and should expect on-the-spot offers.

For more information, visit the Masterbrand Cabinets Facebook page.