Meijer to Help Teachers Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Meijer will help teachers get the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The supermarket company is partnering with the Indiana State Teachers Association to hold a dozen clinics and give around 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to pre-registered teachers and school staff.

Teachers and staff will need to verify their school affiliation and have a proper ID when registering.

Teachers can register by going online to clinic.meijer.com, by texting COVID to 75049, or calling a local Meijer Pharmacy.