Memorial Hospital to host “Friday Community Health Screening” next month

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is hosting another event to help residents with their health.

The hospital is sponsoring a “Friday Community Health Screening,” on Friday, April 9th, from 7-9 am. Screenings will be in the Health and Wellness classroom at Memorial Southside Office on 12th Avenue in Jasper.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and will have their cholesterol and blood glucose checked by a finger stick.

A 12 hour fast is required; however, you can still drink water and take prescribed medications.

Each screening will cost $25 and last approximately 15 minutes.

Pre-registration is required.

To register, visit mhhcc.org and scroll to the bottom of the page and click on Classes and Events.

You can also register by calling the Health and Wellness Department at (812)-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279 extension 2399.