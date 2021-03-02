Michael Joseph Schmitt II, age 48, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday morning, February 28, 2021.

Mike was born in Jasper, Indiana, on November 8, 1972, to Michael J. Sr. and Diana (Underwood) Schmitt.

He was a 1991 graduate of Jasper High School and then attended Indiana University before coming back to work at M.A.SA. in Jasper.

He then worked and owned M.A.S.A Sports in Jasper, along with his sister, Denise Kemker, for a combined 26 years.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper and the Jasper Gun Club.

Mike was an honest & genuine friend with a heart of gold. He was always there for friends in need. He enjoyed shocking people with his unique sense of humor. He loved travelling overseas, taking trips with his children, collecting historical rifles, interesting art, boating, scuba diving, fishing, and watching documentaries.

Surviving are his fiancée, Marissa Meehan, Jasper, IN, three daughters, Megan, Madeline, and Joselyn Schmitt, all of Jasper, IN, mother, Diana Rothrock, Jasper, IN, stepfather, Dave Rothrock, Jasper, IN, father, Michael Sr. (Francine) Schmitt , Jasper, IN, three siblings, Deb (Rob) Wagnon, St. Louis, MO, Denise (Mike, dec.) Kemker, Huntingburg, IN, Clayton (Jesse Hubers) Rothrock, Thornton, CO, one niece, Sophia Wagnon, and one nephew, Matthew Kemker.

Preceding him in death are one brother-in-law, Michael Kemker, his maternal grandparents, Irvin and Helen Underwood, and his paternal grandmother, Alma Schmitt.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael J. Schmitt II will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and the Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or to the wishes of the family.

