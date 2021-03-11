Nine new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

Dubois County has another day of single-digit COVID-19 cases.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported nine new cases and no additional deaths on Thursday.

There have been 5,960 total cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, and 112 COVID-19 related deaths.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 4.2%.

For a complete breakdown of the cases by age group, head to coronavirus.in.gov.

The best way to protect yourself and others around you is by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, and wearing a mask.