Oakland City man arrested for possession of stolen van and copper wire

A Gibson County man was arrested on theft charges this week.

44-year-old Daniel Goodman was taken into custody on Wednesday after troopers found a van stolen out of Pike County at his home in Oakland City.

While searching his property, troopers located 700 feet of copper wire recently stolen out of a Gibson County warehouse and drug paraphernalia.

The stolen van and copper wire were seized.

Goodman was taken to the Gibson County Jail on two counts of theft and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He posted bond on Wednesday night and was released.