Over 1.1 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 1.1 million Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,133,956 residents have been fully vaccinated for the virus.

In Dubois County, 8,678 residents have been fully vaccinated.

4,239 Daviess County residents are fully vaccinated.

1,736 residents in Martin County are now fully vaccinated

In Orange County, 4,598 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Crawford County, 1,448 residents have been fully vaccinated.

3,478 Perry County residents are fully vaccinated.

3,170 residents in Spencer County are fully vaccinated.

In Gibson County, 5,995 residents have been fully vaccinated.

2,931 Pike County residents are now fully vaccinated.

15,569 residents in Warrick County are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.