Over one-million Hoosiers fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The Hoosier state has reached a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,018,521 residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

In Dubois County, 8,079 residents have been fully vaccinated.=

In Daviess County, 3,883 residents are fully vaccinated.

In Martin County, 1,565 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Orange County, 3,916 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Crawford County, 1,228 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Perry County, 3,362 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Spencer County, 2,892 residents are fully vaccinated.

In Gibson County, 5,441 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Pike County, 2,634 residents have been fully vaccinated.

In Warrick County, 13,999 residents are fully vaccinated.

To schedule a vaccination, visit ourshot.in.gov.