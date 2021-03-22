Parts of Loogootee under boil order due to water main break

Some Loogootee residents are under a boil order due to a water main break on West Main Street.

Customers affected by the water main repairs are:

-West Main Street between North JFK Avenue- West to the Railroad Track

-West Railroad Street

Immediately after water pressure is restored, residents are asked to run cold water from a sink or tub until clear water flows from the faucet and boil water for five minutes before drinking.

All water used for consumption, cooking, and oral hygiene should be brought to a full boil for 5 minutes.

It is not necessary to boil water for other uses.