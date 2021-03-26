Patoka Lake to hold kayak lesson for beginners

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to Kayak, then this is your chance!
Patoka Lake is holding a kayak lesson for beginners at 12:30 pm on Saturday, April 17th.
Participants will be able to try several different styles of kayaks and paddles.
They will also learn what gear is needed for a safe trip, and the best places to paddle on Patoka Lake.
All equipment, including life jackets, will be provided.
The event is open to anyone 12 and older and costs $5 per person.
Space is limited and advanced registration is required.
To register, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at (812)-685-2447.
