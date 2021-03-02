Patoka Lake is springing into the season with a hike in a few weeks.
The lake’s Hike into Spring is a 4 mile guided walk along the property’s Fitness Trail. This trail is an extension of the paved bike trail with small patches of gravel.
One participant will win a 2021 Annual Entrance Pass at the end of the hike.
The event takes place on Saturday, March 20th; at 1 pm. Hikers should meet at the modern campground parking lot next to the campground gatehouse. Face masks are required.
Participation is limited and advanced registration is required by 2 pm Friday, March 19th.
To save your spot, call (812)-685-2447, or by emailing mmagary@dnr.IN.gov.
Be the first to comment on "Patoka Lake to host spring hike"