Mrs. Patricia Jean Bauer, age 77 of Big Rock, TN passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Diversicare Nursing Home. She was born December 5, 1943 the daughter of the late Thomas and Lela Barber.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Jerry Bauer.

She is survived by her loving children, son; Jeffery Bauer, Big Rock, Tn, daughters; Carol Townsend, Greenbrier, TN, Deanna Bauer, Big Rock, TN, Jera Coburn, Dover, TN, brother; Richard Barber, IN, sisters; Judy Bauer, Jasper, IN, Linda Schnarr, Washington, IN, grandchildren; Jake (Megan), Josh, and Justin Townsend, Holden Coburn, great grandson; Levi Townsend, and great granddaughter; Abigale Townsend.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Monday, March 8, 2021 at Becher-Kluesner North Chapel, 3221 N. Newton Street Jasper, IN with Pastor Jake Townsend officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Dubois, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Family and friends of Mr. Bauer will be serving as pallbearers.

The family kindly request that you wear a face mask and practice social distancing while attending the services