Perry County Officials Save Driver and Child After Car Sinks in Floodwaters

A driver and a child had to swim to safety after an accident in Perry County.

Friday night, Perry County First Responders were dispatched to Indiana 66 near Dexter where a driver and their child were holding onto a tree after abandoning their vehicle. The vehicle was sinking in floodwaters.

Perry County EMS and Rescue were able to get the two to dry land.

No one was injured in the incident.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.