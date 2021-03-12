Schnucks Coming to Germantown Shopping Center

Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced plans to bring a new format grocery store to Jasper, Indiana in the summer of 2021. The leased 18,000-square-foot “Schnucks Fresh” store will include a heavy focus on fresh departments such as produce, meat, seafood and bakery. The store will add approximately 30 jobs to the local economy and will be located in the former Cash Saver building in the Germantown Shopping Center at the corner of North Newton Street and West 36th Street.

“We’re excited to expand into the Jasper community and to be able to continue on our company’s mission to Nourish People’s Lives in an area new to Schnucks,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “As a new format for us, ‘Schnucks Fresh’ will be a store that customers will be able to quickly and easily navigate where they will find an extensive selection of the same fresh products for which Schnucks is known throughout the Midwest.”

The Jasper location will mark Schnucks’ seventh Indiana store joining six others in the Evansville area that currently employ 795 teammates.

Hiring at the new store will begin approximately six weeks ahead of the store’s opening. More details on the hiring process will be shared once the company finalizes the store’s opening date.