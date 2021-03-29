Second arrest made in Martin County rape investigation

A second arrest has been made in a Martin County rape case.

Indiana State Police began investigating an allegation of rape between a male suspect and a female victim, both of Martin County, in January.

After some investigation, police put out an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Sean Dallas Wininger of rural Shoals.

He was arrested on March 27th after being seen walking along Progress School Road in Martin County.

He was charged with a felony count of rape and booked into the Martin County Jail.

This comes after police arrested 33-year-old Waylon Wininger, also of rural Shoals, earlier this month on similar charges in the case.