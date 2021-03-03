Several U.S. Army recruiting offices in Indiana to host virtual job fair

Several U.S. Army recruiting offices around Indiana are hosting a job fair in a few weeks.

The Army is looking to fill positions in engineering, cyber, intelligence, communications, maintenance, medical and more. Individuals can serve either full-time or part-time in these fields.

Army recruiting offices in Regions, 7, 8, 10, and 11, which covers southern and southwestern parts of the state, are participating in the job fair.

The job fair takes place from 12:30 to 1:30 pm EDT on Wednesday, March 17th.

Those interested can register at: Registration link.

After registering for the virtual job fair, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.