Shoals Man Arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement

A Shoals man is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Martin County.

Troopers clocked Anthony Jones going 96 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone on U.S. 150 near Boyd Hollow Road on Tuesday.

Jones refused to stop and continued speeding onto State Road 550.

The pursuit came to an end when Jones stopped near Progress School Road.

Jones admitted to speeding and trying to flee.

He was booked into the Martin County Security Center and charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.