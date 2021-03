A Shoals man has been arrested on rape charges.

In January, Indiana State Police Detectives started an investigation into an allegation of rape involving a female victim and 33-year-old Waylon Wininger.

An arrest warrant for Wininger was put out and on March 20th he was located and taken into custody.

Wininger was booked into the Martin County Jail on a Level 3 Felony Count of Rape.