Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

After a month of falling steadily, the daily amount of COVID-19 cases appears to be leveling off in Dubois County.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported six new cases and no additional deaths on Friday.

There have been 5,966 total cases in the county since the pandemic began and 112 COVID-19 related deaths.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 4.0%.

To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.