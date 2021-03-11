Six State Trooper Project Underway

The Indiana State Police is joining forces with five other state police agencies this week to keep criminals and drug activity off the roadway.

The “Six-State Trooper Project” is a team effort with state police agencies in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia and runs through Saturday, March 13.

Drivers will see more troopers on roadsides and conducting traffic stops during this time.

Residents are encouraged to not drive distracted, be aware of when they need to move over or slow down, and give troopers enough room to work safely.

If you see high-risk driving behavior, suspect impaired driving, or notice criminal activity on the roadway, call 911 or contact the Indiana State Police Jasper Post directly at (812)-482-1441.