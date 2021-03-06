Spring Cleanup Days in Huntingburg Set for April

The City of Huntingburg is helping residents with spring cleaning next month.

The city’s Street Department is conducting “Spring Cleanup Days” on Thursday, April 8th and Friday, April 9th, from 1 to 7pm, and on Saturday, April 10th, from 8am to 4pm at 1103 east 1st Street in Huntingburg.

The cost is $5 per car, $10 per truck, $10 per trailer under 8 ft. and $20 per trailer over 8 ft. Additional fees apply for items such as vehicle tires on rims for $5; vehicle tires without rims for $4; large truck and tractor tires (over 15”) for $10; mattresses for $10; upholstered chairs for $10; and couches for $15.

Small loose items must be placed in a trash bag to be accepted. Small items are considered those smaller than 12 to 18 inches. There is a $1 fee for each trash bag.

Electronics such as televisions; computer towers; monitors; etc. will not be accepted.

Items containing Freon, such as refrigerators, dehumidifiers and air conditioners, require a certificate from a licensed plumber stating the Freon has been removed. Wood, plywood, asphalt shingles and other construction debris will not be accepted.

This event is for Huntingburg residents only. A utility bill and ID are required. The City of Huntingburg reserves the right to refuse any item.

For more information, contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812)-683-4122.