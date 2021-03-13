SPRING FORWARD: Hoosiers reminded to check smoke alarms when moving clocks forward

It’s time to spring forward!

Hoosiers need to set their clocks forward by one hour before heading to bed tonight. Daylight savings time starts at 2 am.

It’s also a good time to check the smoke alarm and install new batteries.

20 Hoosiers lost their lives in house fires between January and February. Taking time to change batteries and check smoke alarms in your home gives your loved ones the chance to escape a residential fire safely.

Hoosiers are encouraged to have a smoke alarm on every floor.

Smoke alarms relatively inexpensive. Many fire stations and related organizations have programs that offer free smoke alarms.

For more information, visit in.gov/dhs.