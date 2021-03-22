Springs Valley Blackhawk Brigade Scores First Place in IPA Winds Scholastic A Competition

The Indiana Percussion Association held their State Prelims, Percussion Scholastic B State Finals, and their Winds State Finals this past Saturday and the scores are in.

These competitions were held at Avon High School as well as Center Grove High School.

Locally, The Springs Valley Winds secured first place in Winds Scholastic A Competition with a score of 85.7, beating out 5 other schools.

In Percussion Scholastic A Competition, Vincennes Indoor Percussion sealed a spot at second place with a score of 89.65. Pike Indoor Percussion placed 10th with a score of 83.9 and Knox Percussion Ensemble placed 11th with a score of 81.65.

In Percussion Scholastic B Competition, Washington Indoor Percussion placed third with a score of 79.1. Springs Valley Percussion Ensemble placed 8th with a score of 72.5.

To view all the scores from this past weekend, head to indianapercussion.org.