State accepting applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) program

Eligible renters can now apply for up to 12 months of rental and home/utility assistance.

The state’s Rental Assistance Portal is accepting applications for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

An “eligible household” is a renter household where at least one or more individuals meet the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median

Eligible renter households may receive up to 12 months of assistance. This includes:

Forward-facing rent and rental arrears capped at the Fair Market Rent

Utilities, home energy, and internet arrears

Any arrears must be for expenses incurred since April 1, 2020

Hoosiers who are eligible for the program can sign up online at indianahousingnow.org or by calling 211.