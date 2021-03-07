Steven L. Lannan, age 68 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:38 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Steve was born in Jasper, Indiana on May 10, 1952, to James E. “Ed” and Rose F. (Vogl) Lannan. He married Deborah Lueken on May 16, 1981, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He worked for 25 years for the Contel phone company in Jasper and then worked for J.H. Rudolpf Company.

He was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, where he served as an usher and was active with the spiritual life committee and parish picnic committees. Steve was a previous Grand Knight, a faithful navigator 4th Degree Knight, and district deputy with the Jasper Knights of Columbus.

Steve was very active with the Jasper Jaycees, holding president, external vice president, and district director positions.

He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, traveling, gardening, spending time in the outdoors, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Debbie Lannan of Jasper, and one son; Trent Lannan of Jasper.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and his brother Gregory Lannan, and sister, Barbara Lannan, both who died in childhood.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Steven L. Lannan will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Wednesday. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or the Dubois County Humane Society.

