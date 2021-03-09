Survey Regarding Bike and Pedestrian Trails Open for Dubois County Residents

Dubois County has released a survey regarding bike trails in the area.

The survey is called the Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan.

The survey asks the public to share their thoughts on county destinations, future bicycle and pedestrian routes, safety concerns, or anything else regarding bicycle and pedestrian travel in Dubois County on an interactive map.

The survey asks the public to help the county understand how the public views current bicycle and pedestrian facilities and routes, as well as share how they would like them to change in the future.

To find a link to the survey, head to https://tswdesign.mysocialpinpoint.com/dubois-county.